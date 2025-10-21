The Latest HBO Max And Disney+ Price Increases Make It Clear: The Dream Of Streaming Is Dead

Not for the first or last time, we find ourselves questioning the wisdom of cutting the cord. Supposedly, the dawn of the streaming era was meant to free us from the shackles of cable. Instead of a prepackaged collection of channels to choose from, the ability to subscribe to streaming services and bundles to get all our entertainment beamed straight onto our devices was hailed as an industry game-changer. Netflix and Apple TV were among the first to pioneer this new tech well before the rest, but Disney+ and HBO Max and all the others soon followed suit. Fast forward a handful of years, however, and consumers once again find themselves on the short end of the streaming stick.

At the risk of being outdone by Disney+ recently hitting subscribers with significant increases (which officially goes into effect as of October 21, 2025), Warner Bros. Discovery has come out swinging with price hikes of its own. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that HBO Max subscribers can look forward to even more where that came from for the third consecutive year, to the tune of between $1 to $2 dollars per month and between $10 to $20 per year (depending on one's plan tier). Adding insult to injury, the news comes right on the heels of WBD confirming what we already knew: According to Variety, the company is fielding "multiple" offers of "unsolicited interest" to acquire all of WBD's assets — including the Warner Bros. studio. Its stock prices are soaring in response to the news, but customers are still footing the bill.

If it wasn't before, it's certainly clear now. This runaway train of consumer-unfriendly tactics shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. And we're just about ready to call a time of death on this entire streaming dream.