The Stranger Things Series Finale May Have Sneakily Teased The Spin-Off

This post contains major spoilers for the "Stranger Things" series finale.

"Stranger Things" has come to an end, but a particular scene in the finale's epilogue might be hinting at a potential spin-off. You might've heard of "Montauk," the sci-fi horror concept that the Duffer Brothers created before honing it into "Stranger Things." This early concept had thematic overlaps with the show in question, but took place in the town of Montauk instead of Hawkins. In the show's series finale, we see Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) go on a date at Enzo's, where the former proposes and suggests they move to Montauk. This sudden name-drop is a deliberate shout-out, which the Duffers explain in an interview with Netflix Tudum:

"That final scene with them [Hopper and Joyce] had been planned for quite some time. It's very difficult what Hopper went through, especially with Eleven, and we liked the idea of him and Joyce having an opportunity to start a new chapter in their lives [...] And, of course, we did the Montauk shout-out [where Hopper has a job offer] because the show was originally going to be set in Montauk. It felt like a nice little wink to the superfans of the show who were aware of that nugget."

This, of course, could just be a neat little Easter egg for those in the know, but Montauk could also be the focal point for a future spin-off. "Montauk" seems to be very close to the showrunners' hearts, as it later became the foundation for "Stranger Things" and the specific '80s nostalgia tied to it. Given that we're already getting an animated spin-off series (titled "Stranger Things: Tales from '85") sometime this year, a Montauk-centered offshoot story doesn't seem too far-fetched.