IT: Welcome To Derry Fixes A Core Issue Stranger Things Has Struggled With For Years

When the "Stranger Things" season 4 finale reached a point of no return, it left Hawkins forever changed, ominously splitting the Indiana town in half as the Upside Down began bleeding into our reality. This also implied that the townspeople would finally have to shed their obliviousness and realize that Hawkins has fallen prey to something unnatural. But the first four episodes of season 5 backpedal a lot to establish a sense of normalcy, with the good folks of Hawkins still being none the wiser. This doesn't make sense from a logical standpoint: Between the grisly child deaths and an apocalyptic event literally splitting their home apart, the townsfolk should be aware that something is amiss. Even if you suspend disbelief, it's hard to buy that nobody's ever noticed a demogorgon or two chasing a group of kids all over the town.

We see Hawkins under military-ordered quarantine in season 5, but this doesn't raise any major red flags for most folks, as life seems to be back to normal there. Indeed, if we compare the Hawkins situation with Derry in "It: Welcome to Derry," the townsfolk issue plaguing the former feels even iffier. Derry, of course, is no paradise — I would argue it's much worse than Hawkins, what with the shape-shifting Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) being a constant threat, unlike the monsters of the Upside Down and their boss Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Also, the children in Derry are mostly helpless, whereas Hawkins has the super-powered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends to protect it.

Derry is trapped in a cycle of violence and chaos that's in sync with Pennywise's feeding cycle, but most of its residents are complacent because they're by and large under the creature's control. But Hawkins is under no such spell, so what gives?