Stranger Things Series Finale Gives Kali A Baffling Ending (And Fans Are Furious)

The post contains major spoilers for the "Stranger Things" series finale.

Linnea Berthelsen's Kali Prasad was killed off during the "Stranger Things" series finale in what was supposed to be a triumphant act of bravery, but it came across as a wasted opportunity to do justice to the character. Naturally, fans have registered their feelings on social media, and as you might expect, most of them aren't all that happy.

"Stranger Things" has come to a divisive ending with its fifth and final season finale, which has left so many questions unanswered. What happened to the military and Linda Hamilton's Dr. Kay? What about those poor pregnant women in the lab? And did Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman and Amybeth McNulty's Vickie Dunne just disintegrate along with the Upside Down or something? For now, it doesn't look as though we'll be getting answers any time soon, but one thing fans are demanding to know is why on earth Kali was given such a short shrift.

The character ended up being the only major death in the "Stranger Things" series finale beside Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Eleven (Milly Bobby Brown), although the latter may or may not still be alive. As far as most fans are concerned, it's bad enough that the show's writers brought Kali back only to kill her off, but they also bungled her death, which, for many viewers, felt like a complete waste.