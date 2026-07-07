Ranking Every Major Stranger Things Character's Ending

One of Netflix's hugest hits has been "Stranger Things," a 1980s-set series that blends horror and science fiction into an action-packed coming-of-age story. After five seasons, the show came to a close at the end of 2025, bringing the extra-dimensional action to an explosive climax. Once the dust settled and the battle for the fate of Hawkins, Indiana was decided, the "Stranger Things" finale proved to be divisive among fans (to say the least). This mixed reception was, in no small part, because of how it left each of the show's main characters by the time the end credits rolled.

Simply put, some fan-favorite characters came off better than others, some were left by the wayside, and others got more satisfying conclusions to their respective arcs. While it's hard to keep an eye on such an extensive ensemble cast, the disparity between how the characters ended up was considerable. With that in mind, we're looking at how each of the main characters fared in the Netflix original show's final season.

Here is our ranking for every major "Stranger Things" character's ending by the series finale.