The Nancy-Steve-Jonathan Love Triangle Gets Resolved In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

Spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2 ahead.

"Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2 sees the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana, get embroiled in a fight for their lives against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but some of them also have romantic woes to contend with as well. Basically, Steve (Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are both in love with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), but who will she end up with when it's all said and done? The answer is... neither of them?

In "Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz," Nancy and Jonathan find themselves stuck in the Upside Down's Hawkins lab as everything melts around them. With time seemingly running out for the lovebirds, they reveal all of the things they secretly dislike about each other and admit their relationship isn't working. This leads to Jonathan pulling out an engagement ring and asking Nancy if she will accept his un-proposal, which she does, and they embrace. It's more of a parting embrace, though, as their romance is over. The good news? The room stops melting after they share their feelings.

Be that as it may, fans shouldn't expect to see Nancy settle down with Steve, either. During the confessional with Jonathan, she says that her old flame isn't a good fit for her, effectively putting an end to that possibility. Of course, things can still change in the series finale, but the Duffer Brothers want Nancy to be single for a while.