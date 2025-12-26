The Nancy-Steve-Jonathan Love Triangle Gets Resolved In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2
Spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2 ahead.
"Stranger Things" season 5, volume 2 sees the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana, get embroiled in a fight for their lives against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but some of them also have romantic woes to contend with as well. Basically, Steve (Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are both in love with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), but who will she end up with when it's all said and done? The answer is... neither of them?
In "Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz," Nancy and Jonathan find themselves stuck in the Upside Down's Hawkins lab as everything melts around them. With time seemingly running out for the lovebirds, they reveal all of the things they secretly dislike about each other and admit their relationship isn't working. This leads to Jonathan pulling out an engagement ring and asking Nancy if she will accept his un-proposal, which she does, and they embrace. It's more of a parting embrace, though, as their romance is over. The good news? The room stops melting after they share their feelings.
Be that as it may, fans shouldn't expect to see Nancy settle down with Steve, either. During the confessional with Jonathan, she says that her old flame isn't a good fit for her, effectively putting an end to that possibility. Of course, things can still change in the series finale, but the Duffer Brothers want Nancy to be single for a while.
The Duffer Brothers have explained why Nancy and Jonathan broke up
Don't mistake Nancy and Jonathan's embrace as a reconciliation. They have definitely broken up, as "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer have now confirmed in an interview with People. Not only that, but the storyline has been on the "Stranger Things" showrunners' minds for a while. As Matt Duffer explained:
"It's hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think us — and the writers — all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself."
The brothers also noted that most people don't stay with their high school sweethearts, so Nancy and Jonathan's breakup mirrors real relationships in some ways. Granted, most couples don't have to deal with melting rooms, Demorgorgons, and the other monsters featured in "Stranger Things," but it's a relatable storyline for many viewers nonetheless. What's more, when you consider that "Stranger Things" season 5 lays the groundwork for two major character deaths, Nancy becoming single isn't the most heartbreaking subplot. In fact, the former lovers seem quite content to split up, so it's a win-win situation.
"Stranger Things" will wrap up with its series finale on December 31, 2025.