The Abyss: Stranger Things Season 5's Upside Down Reveal Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, episode 7 — "Chapter Seven: The Bridge."

It took the better part of five seasons, but "Stranger Things" has finally revealed the truth about its most mysterious element. Beginning with "Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz," season 5 dives into the truth behind the Upside Down, as well as all those previously hinted at alternate dimensions that came before this dark iteration of Hawkins. Specifically, as Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) comes to realize over the course of the episode, the Upside Down is actually a wormhole that serves as a sort of connecting bridge between time and space.

Indeed, it appears that this is the payoff to all those hidden clues hinting at time travel from the first half of season 5. "Chapter Seven: The Bridge" only further elaborates on the subject by having Dustin deliver a big speech in which he introduces the idea of the Abyss. The term, as Dustin explains, refers to the separate dimension that's home to the show's many strange and dangerous creatures. This is also where Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna (love him or hate him) was banished by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) prior to the start of the series.

To put it another way, the Abyss is where the weirdest entities on "Stranger Things" hang their hats, while the Upside Down is merely an unstable wormhole bridge that connects the two dimensions. The problem? That same wormhole could also end up tearing everything apart, should the mysterious, so-called "Exotic Matter" that's keeping it all together fail to hold.