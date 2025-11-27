The Hidden Clues In Stranger Things Season 5 All Point Toward The Same Thing

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, volume 1.

The endgame of "Stranger Things" has started, and the show certainly has a fair amount of plot threads to tie into neat little bows. Based on the hints that season 5, volume 1 is throwing at viewers, it intends to do so by using a very particular theme: time travel.

Apart from aliens and interstellar travel, time-traveling antics are just about the last major genre trope "Stranger Things" hasn't touched yet. Still, based on the several time-themed clues in each of season 5's first four episodes, there's definitely something timey-wimey afoot this go around.

It all starts in "Chapter One: The Crawl," where Mike Wheeler's (Finn Wolfhard) sister Holly (Nell Fisher) is seen reading Madeleine L'Engle's time travel-themed 1962 book "A Wrinkle in Time," which kicks off the author's "Time Quintet" series. In "Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler," we get a nod at the ultimate time travel movie, "Back to the Future," with the mention of Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) time travel device, the flux capacitor. "Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap" features a lesson about wormholes, which have long been associated with hypothetical time travel. The hits just keep on coming, and a lot of it appears to revolve specifically around the Upside Down-controlling Big Bad, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower): From the "Mr. Whatsit" alias he uses early in the series to Holly comparing his mind to the corrupted planet Camazotz in "Chapter Four: The Wizard," the villain seems to have a connection to "A Wrinkle in Time" in particular.