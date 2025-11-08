How Eddie Munson's Spirit Lives On In Stranger Things Season 5

There are many reasons why "Stranger Things" has remained popular, with one of the most obvious being the scope of its ensemble. So many memorable characters have been introduced over the course of the previous four seasons, but not even the central Hawkins kids seemed to have blown up the way newcomer Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) did in season 4. The non-conformist heavy metal leader of Hawkins High's Hellfire Club worked his way into the hearts of viewers who wished he could be their friend. Eddie prided himself on being a dork with a punk rock exterior, which only makes it sadder that he won't be appearing in the last batch of episodes. His death in the season 4 finale wasn't all for naught, though, as it ensured his friends' survival to see another day. But while Quinn won't be returning to play him, Eddie's spirit will still live on through Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).

In a 2025 interview with SFX Magazine, Matarazzo talked about how his character found himself emulating Eddie to the extent that he didn't even realize he was doing it:

"There are subconscious changes, things that Dustin doesn't realize he's changed. There are ways his friends don't realize that he's changed. But there's also a whole plethora of very specific choices on his part to change certain things about himself, to try to look like Eddie, to uphold his values and what he loved about Hellfire and D&D, and about people like him and Dustin and his friends."

Considering Dustin saw Eddie die in his arms after an epic guitar performance and a fight with an angry swarm of Demobats, it's only natural he'd inadvertently fall into keeping a part of his friend alive.