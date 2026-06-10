Here at /Film, we're huge Western fans, both in television and film and in all the wild forms the enduring genre takes. Across the entire history of the genre on the silver screen, we've ranked the best Western movies of all time. But of course, not every Western is going to be on par with "Unforgiven" or "Rio Bravo." With that in mind, we're taking a look at the worst movies in the genre to get a wide release in theaters or premium streaming services.

Some of the movies that we're highlighting here are misguided modern Hollywood attempts to revive the genre with bloated budgets, often ignoring what makes Westerns so special in the first place. Other entries are cheap flicks that were pumped out into theaters or streaming services without an apparent care for quality at all. Either way, these are the movies to avoid when looking for your next Western watch.

Here are the 10 worst Western movies of all time ranked, each something of an embarrassment to the genre.