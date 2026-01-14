Scott Eastwood's Overlooked 2015 Western With Walton Goggins Is Filled With Twists And Turns

When your dad is The Man with No Name himself, making your first Western is always going to come with its share of pitfalls. Sadly, Scott Eastwood's 2015 effort, "Diablo," fell into many of them on its way to lackluster critic scores. But with Walton Goggins in a supporting role and plenty of twists and turns, the film might just be worth watching for both Western and Goggins fans looking for something to fill the "White Lotus" void.

Clint Eastwood didn't just come to represent the epitome of a revisionist Western protagonist with his role in Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy. He also directed what many consider to be the quintessential revisionist Western with 1992's "Unforgiven." Add to that the fact the man is a legend of cinema in general, and his son was always going to struggle to match his father's success, oater or otherwise.

With that in mind, "Diablo" really wasn't as bad as it could have been. The Western doubled as a psychological thriller co-written and directed by Lawrence Roeck. The Canadian filmmaker hasn't made any features since "Diablo," but he previously directed the 2011 drama "The Forger." That film featured Clint Eastwood's ex-wife Dina Eastwood and shot in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the town that called Eastwood its mayor back in the 1980s. It also featured Scott Eastwood in a minor role, but in 2015, Roeck promoted the young Eastwood dauphin to star with "Diablo." Unfortunately, it didn't do much better critically than "The Forger," though the film isn't entirely without its charms.