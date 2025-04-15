Why Scott Eastwood Left The One Chicago Franchise

The "One Chicago" franchise is sprawling, and every once in a while, a character on one of its shows leaves for some reason or another. It might be to make room for fresh faces, create drama and tension, or simply because the actor in question wants to test their wings elsewhere. In some cases, this is monumental. Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead leaving "Chicago P.D." in 2022 was a huge moment that stripped the show of one of its favorite characters. Likewise, Yuri Sardanov's Otis exiting "Chicago Fire" in season 8 ranks among the franchise's most dramatic moments.

However, sometimes the departure isn't defined by the character's popularity but by the premature nature of the occasion. One of the best examples involves Clint Eastwood's son Scott Eastwood, who played Officer Jim Barnes in two "Chicago Fire" season 1 episodes ("Leaders Lead" and "Let Her Go"). As it happens, these were setting him up for a considerably larger role in the property, what with the episodes acting as a backdoor pilot to the law enforcement spinoff "Chicago P.D." Despite this opportunity to get a truly solid television gig, though, Eastwood didn't cash in. Instead, he opted to walk away from the role after the backdoor pilot appearances.

In an interview with CBR, the actor opened up on this decision (which, to some, might seemed like a baffling career move at the time that it happened):

