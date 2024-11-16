The Real Reason Clint Eastwood's Son Scott Hasn't Starred In His Movies

When your dad is Clint Eastwood, being a nepo baby can apparently only get you so far. Scott Eastwood may have made his on-screen debut in his father's film "Flags of Our Fathers," but the actor hasn't worked with the prolific elder Eastwood in a number of years. In interviews, Scott Eastwood has frequently admitted to auditioning for bigger parts in his father's films, but he's also admitted that he never tends to get those roles.

"I was 18 years old when I called him and wanted to audition for 'Flags of Our Fathers,'" the younger Eastwood told The Independent back in 2015. "I was a young actor trying to make something of myself, working two jobs and hustling and he said: 'Well, we'll see. I'll give you a shot to audition.'" Though he didn't disclose which part he tried out for, Scott Eastwood said he "auditioned for one of the bigger roles" in the 2006 movie about the Battle of Iwo Jima. "Obviously didn't happen," he told the outlet, but he did get hired "to do a couple of lines in the film."

While I'm sure it's tough on the younger Eastwood to get rejected by his dad on a professional level, it's also a little bit funny to imagine Clint Eastwood, famously a tough, no-nonsense man, refusing to give into the long-standing Hollywood tradition of giving your kid a job they might not deserve. "That's how it rolls with him on every project," Scott Eastwood told The Independent. "I've auditioned for a lot of the bigger roles in his films and never got them." In the same article, he admitted that Eastwood also turned him down for "American Sniper," the polarizing 2014 war film starring Bradley Cooper.