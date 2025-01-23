Why Yuri Sardarov's Otis Exited Chicago Fire In Season 8

In an interview with TVLine in 2019, series co-creator Derek Haas said that he and the show's writers' room wanted to kill off a character after the firehouse crew spent so many seasons escaping near-death experiences with their lives. "We gotta put some teeth back into the show, and we gotta show that the dangers are real," Haas remembered telling head writers Michael Gilvary and Andrea Newman during a summer hiatus. Haas admitted that he didn't initially know who, if anyone, would die in the mattress factory fire when he wrote the end of season 7, but he spent about an hour speaking to executive producers Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski about the idea of killing off Otis.

"Dick, who draws on more experience than anyone in the world, said, 'As long as you're honest with the storytelling, the audience will go with you,'" Haas told TVLine. He also said the writers at one point considered the idea of killing Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) instead, but wanted it to be a core cast member rather than a relatively new addition who could be perceived as being doomed from the start for the sake of good TV. "We just decided it would be Otis because he lives with Cruz and Brett, and he's on Casey's truck, and he's in Boden's house, and he's best friends with Mouch, and owns a bar with Herrmann," Haas explained, implying that the fan-favorite is one of the only characters whose death would impact every other character and ripple out across future seasons.

Haas told TVLine that he personally broke the news to Sardarov, who'd been his friend since before their "Chicago Fire" days. "From a personal standpoint, it's really difficult as a showrunner to tell an actor, 'Hey, this is what we're thinking,' when you not only know them as a really great actor, but also as just a good person and friend," Haas said, but he also said Sardarov was "professional" and "gracious" — in part because he, too, is a writer who understands the idea of doing something in service of a good story.