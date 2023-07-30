Did You Know Dermot Mulroney Plays Cello For Blockbuster Scores Like Spider-Man: Far From Home?

Dermot Mulroney didn't decide that he wanted to be an actor until he was already partway through college. According to a profile in a 1986 profile in the Washington Post, Mulroney — then an up-and-coming 22-year-old — auditioned for a William Morris agent who just happened to be visiting his college. She was so impressed, she laid a contract in front of him on the spot, and he was on screen in the CBS TV movie "Sin of Innocence" only weeks later. Since then, Mulroney has enjoyed a long and lucrative career in film and TV, appearing in hit films, indie movies, thrillers, horror movies, Christmas movies, and just about anything. Mulroney received a SAG Award nomination for his performance in "August: Osage County" in 2013. He is currently appearing in the Marvel series "Secret Invasion" (as the president) and the Showtime series "Ghosts of Beirut." He also can be seen in the 2023 film "Scream VI" and the acclaimed LeBron James biopic "Shooting Stars."

Prior to acting, however, Mulroney had a separate passion: the cello. The Washington Post also profiled him in 1987 and detailed his cello playing when he was only 10 years old, and how he played in the children's and youth orchestras of Alexandria, Virginia where he was born. He attended arts camps to play cello, and has continued to hone his craft over the years. Indeed, enterprising music collectors might be able to track down the 1996 album "Goodbye to All That" by The Low & Sweet Orchestra. Mulroney played cello alongside his fellow bandmates Kieran Mulroney (his brother), James Fearnley, Mike Martt, Tom Barta, Will Hughes, and Zander Schloss (bassist for the Circle Jerks and Kevin the Nerd from "Repo Man").

Also, he played on the soundtracks for the era's biggest blockbusters.