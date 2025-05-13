Why Burt Reynolds Left Gunsmoke

During his time on "Gunsmoke," it became more and more evident that Reynold's film career was about to take off. He was still more than a few years away from the stardom that eventually found him in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but he got a leading role in Christian Nyby's spy thriller "Operation C.I.A." and renowned director Sergio Corbucci's spaghetti western "Navajo Joe," which was released in 1966. Besides "Gunsmoke," he continued doing a few episodes of TV here and there (like "Flipper" and "Branded"), but even his co-stars noticed that he was likely destined to be a bigger deal in Hollywood than someone stuck on the small screen.

One of those was Milburn Stone, who played Doc Adams in the western series alongside Reynolds. In an interview with Cowboys and Indians, the actor fondly remembered what Stone told him when he returned to shoot his last season on "Gunsmoke." He said, "When I came back after doing a movie [during the summer hiatus], Milburn said, 'Your movies are taking off — get out of here.'" Then Reynolds said, "Don't you like me?" to which Stone replied, "I love your work. But it's time to think about your movie career." Then Reynolds continued praising Stone, claiming he was "the smartest guy on set, a total gentleman." As we now know, he didn't hesitate to take his co-star's advice and quit "Gunsmoke" despite loving it to start making the pictures that ultimately became the pillars of his legacy as a movie star.

