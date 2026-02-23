All 11 Gore Verbinski Movies, Ranked

Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is a prisoner of the tentacle-faced Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) and doomed to a life that is no life at all. A greedy man named Beckett (Tom Hollander) now controls the open ocean through force both royally sanctioned and supernaturally endowed. All seems dire, but Will (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) are on a mission to rectify both wrongs — and they're going to need a lot of help.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" was filmed alongside the previous film, hence the cliffhanger ending of "Dead Man's Chest," so a lot of that movie's strengths continue here. Verbinski once again delivers big action set pieces and spectacles blending practical locations with cg assists, and it all looks fantastic. It's an epic conclusion to an epic trilogy ending a franchise that definitely doesn't need any more entries and definitely didn't get two more sequels anyway. (We kid, there are five films in the franchise, and you can see where they land in our ranking of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise here.)

Its placement on the back half of this ranking, though, is due to one word — excess. At 169-minutes, this is the longest installment in the franchise, and it absolutely feels it. What should be a wrap-up instead feels compelled to introduce an abundance of new characters and threads to the point that some viewers are likely to stop seeing and enjoying the trees for the forest. It all becomes a blur, and adding to the problem is an over-reliance on Depp's charms that always work best as colorful support.