12 Best Action Comedies Of The '80s

A pair of killers are on the run in San Francisco, and after they murder two police officers, Det. Jack Cates (Nick Nolte) settles on an unorthodox plan to take them both down. He arranges for one of their old partners in crime, a thief named Reggie Hammond (Eddie Murphy), to get out of jail on a forty-eight-hour furlough in order to help catch the two murderers. It's a good plan, provided the cop and criminal don't just kill each other first...

Buddy cop movies have essentially been around since the 1940s, but their embrace into the action/comedy subgenre arguably began with 1974's excellent and underseen "Freebie and the Bean." It's in the 1980s, though, that they truly came into their own, and Walter Hill's 1982 hit "48 Hrs." is the film that made the concept irresistible to audiences. It's a fun, fast-moving, and thrilling ride, but the funny bone of it all rests almost entirely with Murphy's star-making turn.

Hill was coming off the highly underrated "Southern Comfort," an unfortunate box-office flop, when he landed this buddy cop film that would become one of his rare hits (which led directly to him making another unfortunate flop with "Streets of Fire"). All of it delivers, from Nolte's grizzled and angry cop to the vicious villains played by James Remar and Sonny Landham, from the ticking clock plot to some exciting action beats, but it's Murphy who elevates the film into a must-see good time.