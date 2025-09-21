Back To The Future Couldn't Have Happened Without This Michael Douglas Adventure Movie

"Back to the Future" is the perfect blockbuster: It has unforgettable characters, great moments of comedy, one of the most tightly-written screenplays Hollywood has ever produced, and perhaps the most suspenseful finale outside of an action or thriller movie. It also has a time-traveling DeLorean, so what's not to like? Robert Zemeckis' bright and breezy '80s classic is so widely beloved that it's hard to believe that the director had real trouble getting it green-lit in the first place. Indeed, it might have never happened at all without Michael Douglas doing his best Indiana Jones impression in "Romancing the Stone."

Zemeckis has been turning out hits for the past 40 years now, but he had a challenging start to his filmmaking career. Together with his college buddy and screenwriting partner Bob Gale, he got his break in Hollywood co-writing and directing "I Wanna Hold You Hand," which had the added bonus of Steven Spielberg being onboard as executive producer. But even his magic touch couldn't prevent the film from flopping and the box office, after which Gale and Zemeckis also penned one of Spielberg's worst-reviewed movies, "1941." The team's following endeavor, "Used Cars," fared slightly better, but it hardly set the world on fire. Overall, Gale and Zemeckis' joint career had gotten off to a very mediocre beginning, which meant their next project was a tough sell.

As the pair touted "Back to the Future" around Hollywood, studios rejected their screenplay on over 40 occasions. The general wisdom was that time-travel movies didn't perform well at the box office, while Disney, in particular, was horrified by the incestuous implications of Marty McFly's plan to hook up his mother with his geeky dad. And while Spielberg was still interested in producing the film, Gale and Zemeckis reasoned that if they made another movie with their pal and it also bombed, that might spell a premature end to their time in Tinseltown.

So, Zemeckis instead landed the gig to direct "Romancing the Stone," a film that bore a striking resemblance to "Raiders of the Lost Ark" with its swashbuckling hero and feisty romance. Far from being a ripoff, however, the screenplay actually preceded Spielberg's Oscar-nominated adventure. Written in 1978 by Diane Thomas, then a Californian cocktail waitress, the script was snapped up by Colombia Pictures as a star vehicle for Michael Douglas. But the project fell through, and Douglas wouldn't swing into action until after Indy had dominated the box office.