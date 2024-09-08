Every Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Ranked

Landlubbers, ye be warned, there be spoilers for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies ahead.

Although the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" film, "The Curse of the Black Pearl," released in 2003, is still widely beloved and properly appreciated, the rest of the franchise gets a bad rap. The consensus is that director Gore Verbinski made one good movie, but everything after that was a bad case of diminishing returns.

It's a shame, because some of those sequels are pretty great. In fact, one of them is even better than the original, if you can believe it. Making the first three "Pirates" films age even better is their absurdly strong CGI, which is impressive even by today's standards, and their willingness to get weird and creative in a way that so many modern franchises refuse to do. It's fun to watch a big blockbuster film that takes itself seriously and isn't afraid of big swings or constantly undermining itself with cheap "bathos" humor. Although not every "Pirates" movie is worth watching, the franchise as a whole definitely deserved a better reception than it's gotten.

Below is my ranking of the five "Pirates" films, with the caveat that this doesn't represent the views of /Film as a whole. Some of my coworkers are unhappy with what I've placed as #1; tragically, they don't all share my great taste in cinema.