Disney Plans On Getting 'Weird' With The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie

20 years after uncovering buried treasure with "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," Disney has yet to repeat that success with any of its other theme park ride-inspired films. As such, the House of Mouse intends to return to the scene of the crime for what will be its sixth round of blockbuster piracy so far.

The sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" installment has already gone through several permutations. "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick once toyed with the notion of rebooting the franchise, and there was even talk of a spinoff film starring Margot Robbie taking the place of a traditional sequel at one point. Back in 2022, Robbie indicated the latter film, which was written by her "Birds of Prey" scribe Christina Hodson, has since sunk into Davy Jones's Locker, but that may not be the case. In a later interview with Collider, series producer Jerry Bruckheimer said:

"I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for 'Pirates' and the other one's going forward first, so that's what we're working on, to try to get that one made."

Following the massive success of "Barbie," one suspects Disney would be more than happy to team up with the film's star for a high-seas adventure.

As it were, the other script Bruckheimer referred to is being written by Ted Elliott — who co-penned the first four "Pirates" films — and Craig Mazin, the celebrated creator of "Chernobyl" and co-showrunner on "The Last of Us." If that sounds like an unexpected pairing of talent, then know Mazin is just as surprised Disney even signed off on what he described to the Los Angeles Times as his and Elliott's decidedly "weird" pitch for the swashbuckling sequel.