Hollywood Studios Are In A Toxic Relationship And They Need To Break Up

The AMPTP has existed in one form or another for almost a century, but the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers as we now know it was created in early 1982. It came together in the wake of a three-month strike by the Writers Guild of America in 1981 that had come hot on the heels of a three-month actors strike in 1980. Hollywood's battle-worn studios and television networks agreed to form a single organization that would negotiate with the guilds on behalf of all of them. After all, if the strikes had taught them anything, it's that there's strength in numbers.

"By having a unified position in the industry, we have less chance of that kind of disruption," proclaimed Nick Counter III, the first president of this new-and-improved AMPTP.

Six years later, Counter was negotiating against the longest writers strike in the history of Hollywood (at 154 days, it still hasn't been beaten ... yet). He died in 2009, not long after heading up AMPTP-side negotiations for the 2007/08 writers strike. And now, Hollywood is once again at a standstill amid a writers strike that has lasted more than four months, and is running alongside an actors strike that's coming up to the two-month mark. The industry hasn't faced a dual strike like this since 1960, which is so long ago that SAG President Ronald Reagan was leading the pro-union charge.

Thus far, the AMPTP has made little progress towards ending the strikes. Maybe it's time to consider whether these strikes should be the end of the AMPTP.