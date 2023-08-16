PSA: Don't Believe Anything About The Strike Until The Unions Say It

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for over 100 days now, and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have been striking for just over a month. The dual strike is the result of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failing to negotiate an acceptable contract with both unions, with issues like artificial intelligence, minimum staffing requirements, and residual payments from streaming platforms just a fraction of issues the AMPTP refused to address during initial contract negotiations. Recently, the AMPTP and the WGA have been back at the table for renegotiations, which means there has been a lot of speculation regarding what's been said and whether or not the strikes will soon be coming to an end. This article is a reminder that unless what you're reading is coming directly from the WGA or SAG-AFTRA, take it with a pound of salt. Seriously.

I understand the irony of this being written in an entertainment publication, but /Film is not a studio-owned trade. Not to mention, I personally have already pissed off enough studios to have access to screenings and interview opportunities denied for being openly critical of the powers at be instead of a paid influencer who will say whatever positive pull quote the studios want. I've got nothing to lose by writing this! Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA (as well as the AMPTP) agreed to a media blackout during negotiations, which means any "insider info" presented to trade publications has been leaked, often in an attempt to manipulate public perception in favor of those who leaked the information.

Which, as we've seen over the last few days, has been exclusively pro-studio propaganda. As WGA Strike Captain Caroline Renard wrote on Twitter, "Once again, we're in a media blackout. So unless it's coming from WGA, don't believe the things you read in the trades."