Dune: Part Two Was Quietly Polished By The Mastermind Behind The Last Of Us And Chernobyl

The saga of Paul "Muad'Dib" Atreides will continue in "Dune: Part Two," the second chapter of Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert sci-fi novel long deemed too dense and intricate to be translated into a crowd-pleasing tentpole. All the major players who made it out of "Part One" alive are back for another trip to Arrakis, with the likes of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken joining them in key additional roles. Villeneuve is once again directing from a script he co-penned with "Dune" scribe Jon Spaihts, although it turned out the pair had some help in that department.

Yes, despite what the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) would have you believe, the writing process on just about any film — especially one as narratively complex and loaded with world-building as a "Dune" movie — doesn't merely stop once the cameras are rolling. Speaking on the "Happy. Sad. Confused." podcast (via The Playlist), "The Last of Us" showrunner Craig Mazin quietly revealed that he did some script polishing on "Dune: Part Two."

Although he's shifted his focus from movies to TV of late, Mazin said he "will work with certain directors when they call because I love them and because they're so brilliant." Mazin then went on to name-drop Villeneuve specifically as a filmmaker he would "absolutely" collaborate with if asked. Naturally, his interviewer couldn't just let a comment like that slide, which led to Mazin confirming he was a "participating writer" on the second "Dune" film. "I came long after. [...] You come in and do a little bit of work," he explained, clarifying he will be credited for the movie's "Additional Literary Material" under a Writers Guild of America (WGA) rule that went into effect in January 2022.