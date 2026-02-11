James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek And Varsity Blues Star, Dies At 48

While many of the early projects James Van Der Beek was a part of took themselves very seriously, it seemed like the actor was pretty much the opposite. On "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23," he played a fictionalized version of himself that wasn't exactly flattering, poking fun at himself and his celebrity in a totally fearless way. In one episode of the series, he goes on "Dancing with the Stars" and has a total meltdown, and then he actually participated in season 28 of the popular reality series a few years later. Thankfully, he was a much better dancer than his fictional counterpart, making it all the way to the semi-finals before being eliminated.

Even in the music video for "Blow," Van Der Beek cheekily pokes fun at himself as Kesha's arch-nemesis, countering her calling him "James Van Der D*****" with "I don't appreciate you slander-Beeking my name, Ke dollar sign ha" before the two have a laser gun battle that ends with lots of dead unicorns. It's irreverent and silly and helped make the actor especially lovable long after his teen heartthrob years had passed.

After he was diagnosed with cancer, he told People the outpouring of support he received was extremely touching. "I'm never the person who asked for any help — ever," he said. "It's not in my DNA. And I thought that was a fine way to be until cancer. The way friends showed up was such a beautiful experience — and I would never have otherwise seen how much people care about me."

Van Der Beek could be excellent in serious roles, like playing "American Psycho" killer Patrick Bateman's awful younger brother in "The Rules of Attraction," but his greatest strength was his humility and self-effacing humor. He will be deeply missed.