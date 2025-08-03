A Starship Troopers Star Once Played American Psycho's Patrick Bateman (But We Never Got To See It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As far as iconic cinematic characters from the early 2000s go, Patrick Bateman from "American Psycho" is certainly up there. The film was adapted from the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name and became an early hit for Lionsgate. Christian Bale portrayed Patrick Bateman with great dedication, and it greatly helped his career. What lovers of the film and character may not know is that another actor played the role just two years later.

Casper Van Dien, known best as Johnny Rico from "Starship Troopers," got to put his stamp on Patrick Bateman in director Roger Avary's "The Rules of Attraction" in 2002, a movie also based on an Ellis novel. So, why is it that so many people are unaware of this other Bateman portrayal? That probably has more than a little something to do with the fact that Van Dien's scenes were cut from the film.

For those who haven't seen it, "The Rules of Attraction" centers around Patrick Bateman's younger brother Sean (James Van Der Beek), focusing on three college students entangled in a surreal romantic triangle, with their bizarre mating rituals mixing sex, drugs, music, and mayhem. The novel was published in 1987, a full four years before "American Psycho" hit shelves in 1991. It served as Bateman's first appearance in any media.

In a November 2024 interview with People, Van Dien spoke about his turn as Bateman in the film, which equated to two scenes. "I had a lot of fun doing those two scenes," the actor said at the time. The first scene sees Patrick talking to Sean on the phone and has since made its way online. The second scene, however, was a bit more salacious.

"I'm on the phone with him too," Van Dien explained. That's when things change. It is said to start with a close-up of Patrick before it "pulls back [to reveal] a severed head in a plastic bag." That's more in line with the deranged, methodical, Wall Street serial killer audiences are familiar with.