The Exact Moment Josh Brolin Realized That Jonah Hex Was Going To Flop

It feels at times that people resent celebrities as much as they love them. They'll line up to see their latest movie at the multiplex, pay as much as they can afford to see them in a Broadway show, buy jerseys with their names stenciled on the back (or apparel endorsed by them), but if they express so much as a scintilla of discontent in an interview, a large contingent of fans will drag them for not being able to assuage their pain by looking at their bank account.

With this in mind, these kinds of people will likely sneer when I say that I can't imagine how painful it must be for an artist to do a full press tour for a movie they know is a piece of garbage. Traveling all over the world to feign excitement for a film that is about to get shredded by critics and, perhaps, on the verge of bombing at the box office sounds like a nightmare. Every day they have to sit down with reporters, plaster on an insincere smile and answer questions from people who likely know as well as they do that the movie they're promoting is an utter embarrassment.

I've been that reporter before, and, aside from some off-the-record comments where someone couldn't resist acknowledging at least some appendage of the big snorting elephant in the room, I've rarely gotten so much as a tacit eyeroll admitting that, "Look, you know and I know this movie stinks on ice." They play the game because their careers depend on it, but I can't imagine how miserable, say, Steve Martin felt making the press rounds on "The Pink Panther 2" (which did not make /Film's ranking of the 15 best Steve Martin movies).

If you're wondering whether the actors can sense whether the reporter sitting in front of them wasn't a fan of their latest work, Josh Brolin is here to tell you that they very much can.