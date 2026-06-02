Landman's Ali Larter Starred In A Western That Roger Ebert Said Proved The Genre Was Dead

In 2001, a Western debuted that has since gone down as one of the 21st century's most disappointing examples of the genre. "American Outlaws" starred Colin Farrell, Scott Caan, and "Landman" actor Ali Larter, who was then several decades away from portraying the fiery Norris matriarch on Taylor Sheridan's oil drama. The movie even boasted the likes of Kathy Bates and Timothy Dalton, yet was not only critically derided, but according to Roger Ebert, proof positive that the Western was truly dead.

When did the Western actually die? Some say it started in the 1960s when Sergio Leone's Oaters rewrote the rules of filmmaking and Sam Peckinpah's "The Wild Bunch" upset John Wayne so much he spoke out about how the director had gone too far. But 1969 had some of the finest Westerns ever made, from Wayne's own "True Grit" to Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West." With that in mind, the 1970s was really when the genre died out, as sci-fi fully usurped its standing as the most popular movie genre of the time. Even then, however, the Western never actually died.

Today, Hollywood still cranks out the odd Oater, and in a post-Sheridan age, we're seeing more Western and Western-adjacent media than ever. But if you ask Roger Ebert, the final nail in this long-suffering genre's coffin came in 2001 with "American Outlaws." As the critic put it in his one-star review, "For years there have been reports of the death of the Western. Now comes 'American Outlaws,' proof that even the B Western is dead."