This 1977 Charles Bronson Western Is A Bizarre Experience You Can Stream For Free

Early in his career, Charles Bronson appeared in a classic horror film before a low-budget crime thriller actually turned him into a star. After that, the actor made an entire career out of his rugged yet nuanced anti-hero persona, starring in actioners of all types while also managing to maintain a sense of vulnerability to his otherwise stern and intense characters. Of course, with Bronson having gained notoriety in the 1960s and '70s, there are plenty of Westerns on the man's resume. The genre wouldn't truly die out until the end of the '70s, and Bronson became as much of a Western legend as he did an action hero.

Though he's best known as everyman-turned-ruthless vigilante Paul Kersey in the "Death Wish" movies, Bronson also forged an enviable career as one of the best Western actors of all time. From Sergio Leone's seminal 1968 work "Once Upon a Time in the West" to John Sturges' celebrated "Seven Samurai" remake "The Magnificent Seven," Bronson's Western filmography is as esteemed as they come. What you might not hear so much about, however, is the strange, offbeat Western version of the "Moby Dick" legend he made in 1977.

"The White Buffalo" saw Bronson play a legendary lawman obsessed with hunting down the titular beast. It's a fairly simple premise, but the movie itself is a strange and often surreal experience, punctuated by dream sequences and questionable practical effects. It's also a one-of-a-kind example of a genre attempting to update itself at a time when the Western was falling out of favor. That means "The White Buffalo" deserves a watch if you're yet to see it, and luckily, it's streaming for free over on Tubi.