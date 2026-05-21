10 Worst TV Show Revivals Of All Time, Ranked

For better and for (mostly) worse, 21st-century storytelling has been defined by the idea of the revival. Since the late 2000s, when studios were able to garner widespread acclaim and launch profitable franchises off the backs of "Casino Royale" and "Batman Begins," Hollywood executives have been plundering their intellectual property catalogs for gold.

Now, at what is (or at least should be) the tail end of this rush, those producing pirates have come for the small screen. Yes, TV has long been plagued by needless revivals of beloved shows (some of them admittedly better than others), but a perfect storm of unifying factors — the age of streaming, the rise of nostalgia-bait as a bankable entertainment genre — have made these television projects more pernicious than ever.

While it's no coincidence that the majority of the entries below come from the 2020s, we considered the broader TV canon in our ranking of the worst TV revivals of all time. If there's one positive takeaway to consider after reading, it's that these declining efforts to bring back old programming seem to indicate a waning interest in them from studios and viewers alike.

These are the worst TV revivals of all time, ranked.