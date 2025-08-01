Why HBO Max's And Just Like That Is Ending After Three Seasons - Was It Canceled?

Our long national nightmare is over. The "Sex and the City" reboot/revival "And Just Like That..." isn't coming back for a fourth season and will conclude with its third and current outing.

Creator Michael Patrick King provided a statement to outlets like Deadline confirming the news. "And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of the 'Sex and the City' universe is coming to an end," it read. "While I was writing the last episode of 'And Just Like That...' season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop." King then explained that he, executive producer and star Sarah Jessica Parker, head of HBO Max content Casey Bloys, and head of HBO Max originals Sarah Aubrey made the decision to include 12 episodes (increased from the usual 10) in the third season, with the added two serving as a two-part series finale.

"[Parker] and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season," King then clarified. "It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

So, is the show canceled? Not technically. HBO Max didn't pull the plug on the series, which Is unsurprising when you consider that "Sex and the City" is one of the premium network's flagship shows. It could come back to terrorize audiences once again, but not any time soon, I guess! So, uh, what's going on in this series in the first place, and why does it deserve to go away and never come back?