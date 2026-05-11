Celebrity Deaths 2026: All The Actors Who Died This Year

Nicholas Brendon passed away on March 20, 2026, aged 54. At the time, his family announced that he died of natural causes in his sleep. Since then, reports have revealed cardiovascular disease as the official cause of death, which came following years of health struggles pertaining to heart issues and cauda equina syndrome.

Brendon is primarily known for playing Xander Harris, the loyal sidekick of Sarah Michelle Gellar's eponymous character on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Elsewhere, he had a recurring role on "Criminal Minds," portraying the technical analyst Kevin Lynch.

Most people agree that 54 is too young an age to pass away, but Brendon will always be fondly remembered among "Buffy" fans. He was a pivotal member of the show's Scooby Gang, and the series remains a cult classic to this day. In fact, many fans would have loved to have seen him return as Xander in the now-canceled "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot, which was in the works until earlier this year.