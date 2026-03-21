Nicholas Brendon, Star Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Criminal Minds, Dead At 54
Today is a sad day for fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," as Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris across all seven seasons of the hit TV series, passed away on March 20, 2026. He was only 54 years old. News of his death was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter, which was given a statement from his family. "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon," the statement reports. "He passed in his sleep of natural causes." The family's words continued:
"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor, and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
The statement also acknowledged Nicholas' past struggles with numerous legal issues, struggles with addiction, and health issues, but noted that at the time of his passing, he was on medication and in active treatment to manage. "Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart," the statement concluded. "Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."
Brendon is somewhat synonymous with his role as Xander Harris, but he also starred as Kevin Lynch on "Criminal Minds," and appeared in cult hits like "Psycho Beach Party" and the brain-breaking "Coherence." He was also a mainstay on the sci-fi and fandom convention circuit.
Nicholas Brendon beyond Xander Harris
Nicholas Brendon's passing marks the second major passing of a cast member from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" following Michelle Trachtenberg's untimely passing last year. For generations of fans who were shaped by the series, Brendon's passing is undoubtedly complicated. Xander Harris was a vital part of the Scooby Gang on "Buffy," even if many of his character traits haven't stood the test of time as well as the rest of the series. Additionally, Brendon's personal struggles off-screen were plentiful, and he even appeared on a 2015 episode of "Dr. Phil" to publicly seek help.
In 2023, Brendon revealed that he had survived a heart attack and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He sadly also lived with cauda equina syndrome, which led to several spinal surgeries. Brendon took up acting to help with his stutter and had done advocacy work for the Stuttering Foundation of America.
His influence goes far beyond "Buffy," as Brendon is theorized to have inspired one of the most memorable moments of "The Avengers." Beyond acting, Nicholas had developed a love of painting and also worked as a writer on the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" comic book. In 2017, he spoke with ScienceFiction.com to celebrate 20 years of "Buffy," and said, the thing that surprised him most after all these years is,"I guess the fact that I'm here right now, you know? That people still care and that it had the effect that it had."
Brendon is survived by his friends and family, including his identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan. May he rest in peace.