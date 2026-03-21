Nicholas Brendon, Star Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Criminal Minds, Dead At 54

Today is a sad day for fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," as Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris across all seven seasons of the hit TV series, passed away on March 20, 2026. He was only 54 years old. News of his death was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter, which was given a statement from his family. "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon," the statement reports. "He passed in his sleep of natural causes." The family's words continued:

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor, and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

The statement also acknowledged Nicholas' past struggles with numerous legal issues, struggles with addiction, and health issues, but noted that at the time of his passing, he was on medication and in active treatment to manage. "Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart," the statement concluded. "Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Brendon is somewhat synonymous with his role as Xander Harris, but he also starred as Kevin Lynch on "Criminal Minds," and appeared in cult hits like "Psycho Beach Party" and the brain-breaking "Coherence." He was also a mainstay on the sci-fi and fandom convention circuit.