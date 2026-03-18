Why Hulu Canceled Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Reboot

It looks like we won't be returning to Sunnydale anytime soon. Hulu has canceled its planned "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel series after its pilot was rejected, leaving the project's future up in the air. For now, though, it appears that "Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale" is dead (as the show was tentatively titled). But what led to Hulu putting a stake through the pilot's heart to begin with?

According to Deadline, things seemed to be going smoothly at first. The "New Sunnydale" TV show pilot was ordered by Hulu back in 2025, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland," "Hamnet") directing it from a script by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (who previously worked on shows like "Fringe," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and "Poker Face"). Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar reprised her beloved role as Buffy Summers for the project, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong ("Star Wars: Skeleton Crew") starring as a young new slayer.

Now, are you ready to be really confused?

Deadline's sources claimed that Hulu executives thought the finished pilot "played too young," with some apparently feeling it was too small-scale to boot. Why weren't these concerns raised earlier? That, it seems, is unclear, particularly since the plan was supposedly to remain faithful to the modest network scope of the original "Buffy" TV series. Be that as it may, the Zuckermans did a rewrite in response to these concerns. Per Deadline:

I hear the new script was 90 minutes. It was more adult, featuring a lot more of Gellar's Buffy, and was described as a [sic] more of a streaming show than a network one.

So, why cancel "New Sunnydale" altogether? Well, apparently, a key figurehead — Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, per Deadline's sources — might have killed its chances of coming to fruition.