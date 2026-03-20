Chuck Norris, Action Movie Legend And Star Of Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead At 86

Martial artist and actor Chuck Norris, one of the biggest action movie stars of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 86 (as confirmed by TMZ).

Norris launched his movie career with a fight scene opposite Bruce Lee in 1972's "The Way of the Dragon." Norris and Lee first met at the 1967 All-American Karate Championships and thereafter began training together in Los Angeles, exchanging techniques and helping each other push their skills to greater heights.

Before "The Way of the Dragon," Lee had hooked Norris up with his first-ever on-screen role in 1968's "The Wrecking Crew." According to Matthew Polly's biography "Bruce Lee: A Life," Norris fought in a karate tournament the day before the job began and made a special request of his opponent, Skipper Mullins:

"I have my first part in a movie tomorrow, so beat on my body but try not to hit me in the face. I don't want to go on the set looking like I've been in a brawl."

Mullins agreed to this favor but nonetheless ended up giving Norris a black eye during the fight, which required two hours of makeup to cover when he went to set the next day. Fortunately for Norris, the shiner didn't derail his budding acting career.