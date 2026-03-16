2026 Oscars: Every Major In Memoriam Snub In This Year's Ceremony

Death is an inevitable and unavoidable fact of life. After all, every story that has a beginning must have an end. The Academy Awards are, ultimately, a celebration of stories and their storytellers, so it's only fitting that the ceremony honor the artists whose stories have come to a conclusion during the past year. However, death is unpredictable and impossible to control, and some years include more losses than others. Not only that, but some losses are so significant that some ceremony real estate being lended to remembering such legends is practically unavoidable.

All of these elements contribute to the fact that the "In Memoriam" segment of the Academy Awards often overlooks folks during its annual roll call of losses. Fortunately, thanks to the wonders of the digital age, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has been able to make up for this by creating a web page which contains the full list of folks to be memorialized, and this year is no exception. However, this safety net means that a good chunk of notable names can afford to be snubbed from the actual ceremony and broadcast. That has indeed happened again this year, as James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, Bud Cort, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Hulk Hogan, Joe Don Baker, Peter Greene, Brigitte Bardot, and Julian McMahon were not seen or mentioned during this year's segment, nor were Robert Carradine and June Lockhart. In most cases, this is an unfortunate issue of time and space constraints, yet there are a couple names which the Academy might've rightly felt were controversial enough to leave off.