Brigette Bardot, International Cinema Legend And Pop Culture Icon, Has Died At 91

Brigitte Bardot, an international pop culture icon and legend of film, has died at the age of 91. The Associated Press confirmed the news via the late icon's colleague Bruno Jacquelin, of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. Bardot is survived is by her son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, born in 1960 from her second marriage, and her (fourth) husband Bernard d'Ormale whom she married in 1992.

Bardot was perhaps best known for her acting work in the 1950s and 1960s, which made her an international sex symbol of the era. But between her acting and singing work through her mid-1970s retirement, there are so many incredible pieces of art that she made her mark in.

Though she was known for a bit of a stereotyped and sultry archetypal character — women who were sexually liberated, which extended to her music as well — she made a universal connection with her audiences that made her the star she was. Bardot touched so many via the stage and screen, and her beauty and intelligence will always be remembered within those magical films and songs.