James Ransone Was The Secret Weapon Of Some Of The Best Horror Movies Of The 2010s

Hollywood was dealt a major blow recently as beloved character actor James Ransone, known for his work in "The Wire" and "Generation Kill," passed away at the age of 46. Many people knew him for his work on the small screen. I, however, knew him best as the anchor to some of my favorite horror movies of the last 15 years.

Ransone was one of those actors who had the "Oh, hey! That guy!" factor. It's a compliment to any character actor who never quite rises to that A-list level but does great work time and time again. That was Ransone. Above all else, he delivered the goods when he was called to participate in a horror offering. My first memory of him will always be as the so-called Deputy So & So in director Scott Derrickson's modern genre classic "Sinister," rightfully considered one of the scariest movies of all time.

It's a low-budget miracle of a movie with a brilliant premise, anchored by Ethan Hawke as tortured author Ellison Oswalt in search of a hit in dangerous places. Hawke is as good as they come and elevates "Sinister" above the average low-budget scare fest. Ransone is a nice foil for Oswalt, as an officer of the law in this small town who likes his work. A fanboy. He offers comedic relief, but also offers more than welcome earnestness. Not only holding his own against an actor like Hawke, but he also elevated what was on the page to make it something greater.

That's what the best character actors do. That's why he's also the best thing about "Sinister 2." It's a sequel that couldn't live up to its predecessor, but Ransone also gets more screen time and helps make it worth watching. He makes it worth a second look.