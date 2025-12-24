James Ransone Was The Secret Weapon Of Some Of The Best Horror Movies Of The 2010s
Hollywood was dealt a major blow recently as beloved character actor James Ransone, known for his work in "The Wire" and "Generation Kill," passed away at the age of 46. Many people knew him for his work on the small screen. I, however, knew him best as the anchor to some of my favorite horror movies of the last 15 years.
Ransone was one of those actors who had the "Oh, hey! That guy!" factor. It's a compliment to any character actor who never quite rises to that A-list level but does great work time and time again. That was Ransone. Above all else, he delivered the goods when he was called to participate in a horror offering. My first memory of him will always be as the so-called Deputy So & So in director Scott Derrickson's modern genre classic "Sinister," rightfully considered one of the scariest movies of all time.
It's a low-budget miracle of a movie with a brilliant premise, anchored by Ethan Hawke as tortured author Ellison Oswalt in search of a hit in dangerous places. Hawke is as good as they come and elevates "Sinister" above the average low-budget scare fest. Ransone is a nice foil for Oswalt, as an officer of the law in this small town who likes his work. A fanboy. He offers comedic relief, but also offers more than welcome earnestness. Not only holding his own against an actor like Hawke, but he also elevated what was on the page to make it something greater.
That's what the best character actors do. That's why he's also the best thing about "Sinister 2." It's a sequel that couldn't live up to its predecessor, but Ransone also gets more screen time and helps make it worth watching. He makes it worth a second look.
James Ransone was the secret weapon of some big, beloved horror movies
The mark of just about any great actor is elevating material. Can they make something good into something great? More importantly, can they make something not-so-great into something good? Ransone was one of those guys, with "Sinister 2" serving as a fine example of his likability and charm on full display in something that undoubtedly would have been lesser without him.
But "Sinister" is just the tip of the iceberg. He collaborated with Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill several more times over the years, even helping to build out a secret little horror cinematic universe. Ransone once again played a counterpart to Hawke's deadly killer, The Grabber, in 2022's "The Black Phone," another one of the finer mainstream horror offerings in recent memory.
Once again, Hawke delivered an unflinchingly evil, memorable performance as The Grabber. Once again, Ransone had to play his opposite, taking on the role of Max, his drug-abusing, clueless brother who meets a grim, memorable demise with an ax buried in his skull. Max would return in the afterlife, albeit briefly, in "Black Phone 2." In both cases, yet again, he elevated something great and made it even better.
The same can absolutely be said for Ransone's work as Eddie in 2019's "It Chapter Two." Not only was this a big movie, but it was also the sequel to literally the biggest horror movie of all time. No pressure. He picked up where Jack Dylan Grazer left off and wonderfully complemented a stellar cast. Holding one's own against the likes of Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy is no small thing, not to mention Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. Ransone did that and then some, delivering heart, humor, and genuine terror.
James Ransone was modern horror's unsung hero
Not for nothing, but "It Chapter Two" is also one of the biggest horror movies of all time. While one can't rightfully say these movies wouldn't have been successful without Ransone in them, they are undoubtedly better with his presence in them. It is very difficult to picture anyone else snorting cocaine on that couch as Max, clueless to his brother's activities as a serial killer. It is very tough to picture another actor as the adult version of the mother-loving Eddie, a part that was no doubt very much sought after by other actors, given its high profile. Ransone won the part and made his mark.
Even dating back to stuff like the not-so-great "Prom Night" remake, Ransone made the most of his part as Detective Nash. Find me one example of this actor making a genre movie or TV show worse, I dare you, dear reader. The fact that he showed up to help make Derrickson's segment in "V/H/S/85" says a lot, too. The lack of collaboration between them in the future will be missed.
If "Black Phone 3" happens, Ransone won't be in it. That sucks. If "Sinister 3" happens, Ransone won't be in it. That sucks. If another great director has a role that would be great for Ransone in the next big thing from A24 or Blumhouse, he won't be in it. That sucks. Ransone leaves behind a legacy as one of modern horror's unsung heroes. The genre was better with him in it.
Rest in peace, James Ransone. You will be sorely missed.