Black Phone 2 Takes Place In Scott Derrickson's Secret Horror Universe

It's a little early to definitively claim that there's a Derrickson/Cargill cinematic universe, but all three share the same eerie device. In the "Black Phone" films, Gwen's psychic dreams take the form of Super 8 film footage. The first movie uses this as a general aesthetic choice to make Gwen's visions feel unique, as well as further evoke the period nostalgia of the movie as a whole. Yet its extensive use in "Black Phone 2" is to help distinguish when Gwen is experiencing supernatural phenomena (such as a Grabber attack) in the real world as well as when she's having a premonitory dream. Thus, the use of Super 8 footage as a medium is an indication that something supernatural is going on.

This idea was initially developed in "Dreamkill," which makes a point to distinguish between Gunther's dreams/visions in Super 8 format and the "real world" footage, captured with early '80s, low-resolution VHS cameras. Again, this was initially purely for aesthetic purposes, as Derrickson explained to Bloody Disgusting:

"I started out of interest of being able to mess with the medium within the VHS found footage idea to try to push the boundaries of what could be done. I started with the idea of having Super 8 film footage on a VHS tape."

However, when all three films are taken as a whole, it becomes clear that the use of Super 8 footage is a direct indicator of supernatural happenings. Could Derrickson and Cargill's "Sinister," which also features Super 8 footage as a major element, be considered part of this universe? It's possible, if still unconfirmed. For now, just be wary of Super 8 in a Derrickson film, as it surely means something creepy is around the corner.