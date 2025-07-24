Hulk Hogan's Hollywood Career Was Nothing Short Of Bizarre

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan — one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time by a country mile — has passed away at the age of 71. Hogan's contributions to sports entertainment were legendary, having been WWE's most popular babyface during its 1980s golden age before helping the company's main competitor, WCW, become a force in the '90s. That said, Hogan might never have joined WCW if his Hollywood career had taken off the way he'd planned, but it was hampered by his tendency to star in some truly bizarre projects.

After some memorable roles in "Rocky III" and "The A-Team," Hogan decided to embark on a career as a leading man. However, his success as a wrestler failed to translate to the box office, with the grappler starring in a string of flops, some of which have become infamous in "so-bad-it's–good" circles. The first of the bunch, "No Holds Barred," sees the wrestler-turned-actor explore familiar territory, as he plays a squared-circle grappler who locks up with a menacing heel known as Zeus (Tommy Lister Jr). The movie also inspired a WWE storyline, as Hogan teamed with Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake to take on "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Zeus at "SummerSlam" in 1989 — a prime example of pro wrestling's more questionable pop culture crossovers.

After "No Holds Barred" failed to set the world on fire and go down in history as an all-time great wrestling movie, Hogan pursued a variety of projects and attempted to branch out as an actor. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of these movie and TV roles.