12 Best Wrestling Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Pro wrestling has a dictionary's worth of insider lingo, with terms like "babyface" (good guy), "heel" (bad guy), "work" (a fake fight or angle), "shoot" (a real fight or angle), and "kayfabe." The latter is more difficult to define, but it's essentially "when a wrestler convinces the audience that what they are seeing is real." So when a wrestler stays in character (like Mark Calaway pretending to be the MMA-loving zombie cowboy The Undertaker), that's kayfabe ... and also a work. Okay, it's a lot, but you'll get the hang of it.

"Kayfabe" is also the title of 2007 mockumentary, which shows it is "smart" to the industry through the wink-wink, nudge-nudge insider title. Written and directed by Michael Raven, Michael Scully, and Pete Smith (himself an indie wrestler since 17), "Kayfabe" tells the fake story of a pro wrestling promotion TCICWF (Tri-City International Championship Wrestling Federation) that is facing imminent shutdown, while its indie wrestlers prepare for one last opportunity to prove their star power.

The subtitle "A Fake Real Movie About A Fake Real Sport" signals that this movie can be a bit too try-hard at times, as its reach exceeds its grasp. That said, using the mockumentary formula for a story about pro wrestling is absolutely brilliant, and it's worth watching for that alone. Hopefully one day it'll happen with a better film, but for now, we're more than willing to recommend "Kayfabe." And that's a shoot.