Robert Downey Jr.'s 10 Best Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Out of all the actors working in Hollywood today, few actors have had a rollercoaster ride of a career like Robert Downey Jr. He got started as a performer when he was just a little boy appearing in the films of his father, Robert Downey Sr. and transitioned into teen films during the 1980s. Although he began working on a number of prestige projects in the 1990s, his career was derailed by drug abuse and run-ins with the law that saw him serve prison time. By the early 2000s, he was essentially uninsurable, meaning that no studio would take on the risk of hiring him.

But after a stint in rehab, Robert Downey Jr. clawed his way back, working on small, independent films to prove that he wouldn't disrupt production. As his rocky reputation became a thing of the past, he was cast in the role that defined his career for most of the 20th century: Tony Stark, aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although he's acted in some less than stellar films over the years, he also has a number of stone-cold classics to his name.

Here are the best films of Robert Downey Jr.'s career, according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.