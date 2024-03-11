Robert Downey Jr. Finally Won An Oscar, And It Was For The Right Role

Let's get the elephant out of the room right away: One of the reasons Downey Jr. was overlooked by the Academy for so long is likely due to his prior reputation as either a Hollywood bad boy or an addict in desperate need of help, depending on who you're talking to. Of course, the latter is the truth, but given the fact that the actor had issues with substance abuse very early on (beginning, tragically, with his father's enabling at the age of six), his public reputation began to be unsavory in the tabloid-crazy late-'80s and '90s — something which likely contributed to the fact that he didn't win for 1992's "Chaplin," even though he was nominated.

Although many fans believe the actor was snubbed for "Chaplin," for his part, Downey Jr. considers his loss a positive thing, saying in a recent interview on TV's "The View" that winning at the age of 28 "would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track." He certainly has a point; while winning for "Chaplin" would've been well-deserved, it could have seen the actor be overused (or poorly used) as so many young Oscar winners tend to be.

It also wouldn't have helped his underdog status. As he started to turn his life around, attended rehab and kicked his substance addictions, his star began to rise anew, with audiences re-discovering just how talented his was in films like Shane Black's "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and David Fincher's "Zodiac." Those two movies in particular led to his casting as Tony Stark in 2008's "Iron Man," a film that explicitly references the actor's journey of redemption in meta fashion and begins the era of "Robert Downey Jr., A-lister" in earnest.