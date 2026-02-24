Revenge Of The Nerds And Lizzie McGuire Actor Robert Carradine Dead At 71

Born in 1954 to actor and artist Sonia Sorel and actor John Carradine, Robert Carradine began his acting career in the 1970s, appearing on TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Kung Fu," which starred his brother David Carradine. He made his film debut in the 1972 John Wayne Western "The Cowboys" and had a small role in Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets" (which is Scorsese's personal favorite movie from his own career).

Carradine continued to take on small supporting roles, but he rose to greater mainstream success after playing Lewis Skolnick in the 1984 comedy "Revenge of the Nerds." Three more "Nerds" sequels followed the original film, and Carradine appeared as Lewis in all of them. Later, from 2001 to 2004, Carradine played Lizzie McGuire's father Sam McGuire on the hit Hilary Duff sitcom "Lizzie McGuire." He reprised the role in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003.

In his personal life, Carradine struggled with bipolar disorder. In a statement released following Carradine's death, his brother Keith Carradine said of the mental health condition: "We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That's who my baby brother was."