What Happened To The Cast Of Revenge Of The Nerds?

"Heeh! Heeh! Heeh!" With a wheezy laugh and goofy grins, "Revenge of the Nerds" took 1984 by storm. In a theatrical year dominated by Axel Foley, Indiana Jones, Gizmo, the Ghostbusters, and Mr. Miyagi, it was a raunchy college comedy for the older kids, promoting the triumph of the intelligent and the uncool over the strong and the sexy.

Beloved at the time, it has aged poorly in some respects, as it treats sorority girls as prizes to be won, and depicts some decidedly non-consensual intimate moments exploited and played for pranks. For the sequel, which helped launch Bradley Whitford's career, the nerds' hijinks were toned down to a PG-13, and two subsequent films, made for TV, had to deal with even stricter network censorship. There's still occasional talk of a reboot at some point though.

Most of the main cast returned for every installment, while others went on to bigger things, and at least one (Wormser) was recast as a local hire to save money. Two of the supporting actors, meanwhile, went on to become ubiquitous movie stars, and if you haven't seen it in a while, you might be surprised by who they are.

Here is what happened to the main cast of "Revenge of the Nerds."