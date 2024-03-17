The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Happy Days

As the social and political turmoil of 1960s America spilled into the 1970s, network television executives and producers knew they could no longer ignore the thorny issues being argued over kitchen tables and at work/school. The Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the Equal Rights Amendment, etc. were driving a wedge between families and neighbors. So when Norman Lear trotted out the unrepentant bigot Archie Bunker on "All in the Family" in 1971, many people in the country felt seen. And while they might not agree on the hot-button topics explored on this show, they could at least laugh through their many disagreements.

There came a point, however (somewhere between President Richard M. Nixon's resignation and the end of the Vietnam War), where television viewers grew weary of all these socially conscious sitcoms. Yes, they were still watching them in huge numbers, but they needed a break from the nonstop tumult of their lives. They wanted to return to a time when their biggest worries were dating, bullies and getting reasonably good grades. They missed cruising the main drag of town with their friends, scarfing down cheeseburgers at the local diner and skirting curfew to squeeze in an extra few minutes of make out time at the drive-in.

Gerry Marshall's "Happy Days" was the nostalgia machine much of America was looking for. Though it wasn't an immediate hit upon its premiere in 1974, it gradually found its audience and, in its fourth season, ended the five-season Nielsen ratings reign of "All in the Family."

"Happy Days" was George Lucas' "American Graffiti" minus the somber ending. It was sweet, aggressively uncontroversial, and a total lie. But its wholesome Midwest-ness and dynamite cast kept us coming back for more. And though the show has been off the air for 40 years, a surprising number of its main cast is still with us. Who's still kicking? Read on!