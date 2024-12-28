How Did Nick Goose Bradshaw Die In Top Gun?

Switching on the radar for "Top Gun," it's not hard to see the impressive cast names that made up this jet-fuelled filmic gem. Besides the likes of Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Meg Ryan however, was Anthony Edwards as Nick "Goose" Bradshaw who was Maverick's RIO (Radar Intercept Officer) that monitored the skies while his co-pilot tore through them.

As well as being an integral part of one of the most iconic action movies in history, Anthony Edwards had some notable appearances before and after he shared the same airspace as Tom Cruise. Before "Top Gun," Edwards appeared in "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" as well as "Revenge of the Nerds." It was in 1994 when Edwards gave audiences a weekly dose of hospital drama in the groundbreaking drama, "E.R." Appearing in 180 episodes of the series, Edwards played Dr. Mark Greene, which earned him a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards.

Unfortunately, due to Goose's fate in "Top Gun," Edwards did not reprise his role in the 2022 sequel but held no ill will against his former co-star and producer of the new legacyquel. Speaking to Fox News about "Top Gun: Maverick," Edwards spoke about his former co-star saying, "I know that Tom always wants to do things to the nth degree, to the best of his ability, and if you have the opportunity to fly those planes, I wouldn't blame him for doing it."