Rob Reiner, Legendary Director Of Stand By Me, Misery, And The Princess Bride, Dead At 78

Reiner was born in New York City in 1947, the son of comedy royalty: Estelle and Carl Reiner. And while he initially looked to follow in their footsteps, winning two Emmy Awards for his work as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the classic sitcom "All in the Family," his horizons broadened when he stepped behind the camera.

Reiner made his directorial debut in 1984 with "This is Spinal Tap," which defined the "mockumentary" style that dominated decades of classic comedy. From that point onward, the certified classics arrived like a tidal wave. 1986's "Stand By Me" is one of the greatest coming-of-age films ever produced. 1987's "The Princess Bride" is a gold standard fantasy film, blending romance and adventure with charming, sweeping aplomb. 1989's "When Harry Met Sally" belongs in the conversation of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, which makes Reiner's swing into gut-churning horror with 1990's "Misery" all the more impressive (and Kathy Bates took home an Oscar for her work in that one).

Reiner's golden touch continued into the '90s, with his adaptation of "A Few Good Men" landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards (his sole Oscar nod). "The American President," while not as fondly remembered as his other titles, remains one of the most entertaining adult rom-coms of its decade.

It can be said, without hyperbole, that this is one of the greatest runs in cinematic history.