How Eric Dane's Dr. Mark Sloan Became The Emotional Core Of Grey's Anatomy By Accident

In 2009, Linda Lowy, the casting director for "Grey's Anatomy," a bona-fide hit after premiering as a humble mid-season replacement in 2005, spoke to Variety about how she found the right actors to play beautiful, talented doctors working at a fictional Seattle hospital. That's when she weighed in on Eric Dane, who joined the series as a mere guest star in season 2 and was a regular by season 3. "You can't forget about McSteamy," she said, referring to the Mark Sloan character's cheeky nickname gifted to him by thirsty surgical interns. "We cast [Dane] for one episode, and I think the women across the nation went kind of crazy. Everyone was talking about him, so we decided to make him a regular."

Dane, who died on February 19, 2026 after announcing his ALS diagnosis just 10 months prior, was much more than just a pretty face. What Lowy didn't say is that, thanks to Dane's charismatic and deeply felt performance, Mark became the beating heart of "Grey's Anatomy" — and his impact on the show's narrative remains to this day.

First things first: Who, in the universe of "Grey's Anatomy," is Mark Sloan anyway? A highly sought-after plastic surgeon and ENT, Mark gets the nickname "McSteamy" to compare him to his best friend, neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), who's been dubbed "McDreamy." When he first shows up, though, he and Derek are seriously on the outs because the inciting incident that drove Derek to move from Manhattan to Seattle was Mark having an affair with Derek's wife, Dr. Addison Montgomery-Shepherd (Kate Walsh). After season 2, though, Mark gets his own storylines ... and they're some of the show's best.