Why Jesse Williams' Dr. Jackson Avery Left Grey's Anatomy

11 seasons is a long time to stay on one show, and by season 17, Jackson Avery was sort of spinning his wheels on "Grey's Anatomy." After Sarah Drew's April leaves the series in the season 14 finale, Jackson's next romantic venture is just sort of ... weird, only because it's Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), whose biological father Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is married to Jackson's mother Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen, who also serves as an executive producer and directs episodes of the series). After Jackson and Maggie split, there's not a whole lot left for Jackson to do in terms of character growth or evolution. As a result, he decides to move to Boston to oversee the Harper Avery Foundation — and he convinces a newly single April to join him, bringing their daughter.

When Jesse Williams spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 about his season 17 exit, he revealed that the decision to leave was made alongside then-showrunner Krista Vernoff.

After saying that the issue of Jackson leaving "came up" during the season, Williams said that he and Vernoff struggled with Jackson's trajectory in season 17. "His pot is kind of bubbling over," Williams shared. "What does he need to be doing? He's been on this off-screen path of self-discovery, he's had trouble with abandonment issues and had unfinished business with his dad and, after his marriage ended and April went away, he's been unable to maintain real connection and romantic relationships and platonic relationships. He's thrown himself into work."

As a result, the choice was made for Jackson to work with the family foundation in Boston, the city where he was canonically born and raised. Williams, who says that this is Jackson's version of forging his own path after becoming a surgeon because it was expected of him, continued:

"It felt organic that Jackson had to change his environment and was willing to make a connection to something. What if he goes with his gut instead of his legacy? What if he goes to what's true to him? Watching what's happening in the streets and how it impacts Black and brown folks, it made sense that he needs to venture off and shed the shelter and try something new — or use it to do something that he's passionate about."

Not only that, but Williams made it clear that he worked on the conclusion of Jackson's story with Vernoff. "It was a team effort throughout," he revealed. "It didn't feel like any one of us coming to the other and having an outcome predetermined. We wrote something together and this is what it was."